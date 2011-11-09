PARIS Nov 9 French auto maker Renault (RENA.PA) on Wednesday said its Japanese sister company Nissan (7201.T) will produce the batteries for its future electric vehicles at its Flins site, near Paris.

"Renault will remain the owner of the land and the building, Nissan will pay rent and Renault will be its main customer," said a spokesman, confirming reports in the French press.

The spokesman added Renault will be responsible for the investment required to fit out the plant, but declined to specify how much the car maker plans to invest.

The investment in the first part of the project had been estimated at 600 million euro ($815 million) when it was first presented in 2009.

The future batteries will equip electric cars, including Renault's new electric model Zoe.

In July, Renault pushed back the start of production of batteries at Flins to 2014 from mid-2012.

Electric cars, which Renault Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn has estimated will capture up to 10 percent of the worldwide car market between now and 2020, are a key part of the French auto maker's strategic plan. ($1 = 0.736 Euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; editing by Carol Bishorpic)