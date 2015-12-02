PARIS Dec 2 Japanese carmaker Nissan has set out new proposals to end French parent Renault's control and block state interference in their alliance, sources said, aiming to defuse a row over moves by Paris to boost its influence on Renault.

In a document outlining its position, Nissan is seeking limits to government voting rights in Renault as well as written guarantees against intervention in its operations by the French carmaker, its 43.4-percent owner, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, confirming a report in Le Figaro. (Editing by James Regan)