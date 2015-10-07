TOKYO Oct 7 Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co have entered discussions to reorganise their capital alliance structure in a bid to water down Paris's control of the French automaker, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

The paper said a plan being floated was for Renault to lower its stake in Nissan below 40 percent from the current 43.4 percent - a move that would, under French law, allow the Japanese partner's stake in Renault to carry voting rights. The Nikkei did not say where it obtained the information.

A source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday that Renault was planning to hold a board meeting to discuss its alliance with Nissan.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)