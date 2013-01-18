PARIS Jan 18 Renault has not yet committed to building vehicles in France for Japanese affiliate Nissan, the French carmaker said on Friday.

"The decision is not taken" as of today, Renault sales chief Jerome Stoll told reporters.

Stoll was speaking after Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg said Carlos Ghosn, chief executive of both carmakers, had agreed to move some Nissan production to Renault's underused domestic plants. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Christian Plumb)