PARIS Jan 10 The Renault-Nissan Alliance
sold 8.03 million vehicles in 2011, up from 7.28 million a year
earlier, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said at the Detroit Auto
Show on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by the
alliance.
The figure included 2.72 million for Renault, 4.67
million for Nissan and 638,000 for AvtoVaz,
according to the statement.
"The Alliance achieved a 10.3 percent increase in volume
despite an unusually harsh year, in which the auto industry
faced the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, the October flooding
in Thailand, the abnormal strength of the yen and eurozone
uncertainties," the alliance said in the statement.
Ghosn said Renault would launch an offensive in China in the
second half of its mid-term plan through 2016 and "leverage
Nissan's experience and best practices to begin manufacturing
operations in the world's largest car market", according to the
statement.
(Reporting by James Regan)