PARIS Nov 10 French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said the government was not far away from being able to reduce its stake in carmaker Renault back down to 15 percent from 19 percent.

"We will return to 15 percent" once it can be done whilst preserving the interests of taxpayers, Macron told Europe 1 radio on Tuesday. "We won't lose money on this transaction. We're not far from being able to do it."

The minister added that he was in favour of maintaining the governance at the Renault-Nissan alliance the way it was established in 2002, rather than a merger, and added that the state supported alliance Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)