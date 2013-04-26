PARIS, April 26 Renault's Flins plant, west of Paris, will build the next Nissan Micra subcompact for the Japanese carmaker, a Renault spokeswoman said on Friday.

The French Renault facility will begin assembling the new Nissan vehicle in 2016 with an annual production target of 82,000, the spokeswoman added. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)