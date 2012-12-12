UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds additional product code)
PARIS Dec 12 Renault-Nissan and Russian Technologies State Corporation said they would create a joint venture to accelerate product launches and technology transfers to Russian car maker AvtoVAZ.
The Franco-Japanese alliance will invest 23 billion rubles ($742 million) to take control of AvtoVAZ via a 67.13 percent stake in the joint venture by mid-2014. The JV will then own 74.5 percent of AvtoVAZ.
Russian Technologies will hold 32.87 percent of the JV.
As part of the agreement, Renault-Nissan will have eight seats on an expanded board of 15 members, up from 12 earlier. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources