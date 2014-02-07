(Company corrects sales total to 8,264,821 vehicles from 8,266,098 in second paragraph)

PARIS Feb 7 French automaker Renault and Japanese affiliate Nissan said combined vehicle sales rose 2.1 percent last year to a new record for their 15-year-old carmaking alliance.

The global deliveries total, which includes Russian subsidiary AvtoVAZ, came to 8.26 million vehicles in 2013, the Renault-Nissan alliance said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)