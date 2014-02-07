UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Company corrects sales total to 8,264,821 vehicles from 8,266,098 in second paragraph)
PARIS Feb 7 French automaker Renault and Japanese affiliate Nissan said combined vehicle sales rose 2.1 percent last year to a new record for their 15-year-old carmaking alliance.
The global deliveries total, which includes Russian subsidiary AvtoVAZ, came to 8.26 million vehicles in 2013, the Renault-Nissan alliance said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources