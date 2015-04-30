PARIS, April 30 Renault shareholders on Thursday rejected proposals backed by Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn to opt out of double-voting rules that stand to boost the French government's influence over the carmaker.

Shareholders voted by 39.4 percent against the "one share, one vote" resolution, enough to prevent the board's proposal from commanding the required two-thirds majority. Some 60.5 percent of shares represented at the annual meeting were voted in favour. (Reporting by Laurence Frost. Editing by Jane Merriman)