(Adds comments from board, Medef employers' organisation)

By Laurence Frost

PARIS May 3 France will maintain pressure on Renault to rein in Carlos Ghosn's pay in future, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday, after shareholders voted against the chief executive's 7.2 million euro ($8.3 million) payout for 2015.

In comments to lawmakers, Macron railed against what he called Renault's "dysfunctional governance" after shareholders rejected Ghosn's package on Friday -- only to be immediately overruled by the carmaker's board.

The government may take firmer steps to limit executive pay levels seen as excessive unless Renault shows greater moderation, the minister said.

After the consultative vote at Renault, in which the state is the biggest shareholder with more than 18 percent of the voting rights, the board voted again to maintain last year's CEO payout and pledged to review pay structures for 2016 and beyond.

Ghosn's 2015 package included 1.23 million euros in fixed salary, 1.78 million in variable pay and a further 4.18 million in deferred bonuses and stock. That was in addition to his second salary as CEO of 43.4 percent-owned affiliate Nissan , which last year amounted to 8 million euros.

Across the Channel in Britain, shareholders have also staged a series of protest votes over what they regard as excessive pay for executives.

Both French government representatives on Renault's board had opposed Ghosn's compensation, Macron said on Tuesday. But he stopped short of demanding a cut to his 2015 compensation.

"What we are very clearly demanding is that Mr Ghosn live up to his responsibilities with regard to his compensation for 2016," he said.

The government will seek a further Renault board meeting to "draw the necessary conclusions", Macron said. "Failing which we would be compelled to legislate."

Responding to the minister, Renault's board reiterated its position in a statement issued by Patrick Thomas, chairman of the remunerations committee. Deliberations before and after the vote had closely followed "say on pay" guidelines issued by France's AFEP and Medef business organisations, he said.

However, a commission created in 2013 to oversee the AFEP-Medef corporate governance code said on Tuesday it would meet to examine Renault's response to the rejection vote.

Medef President Pierre Gattaz also said he was troubled by the speed with which the board had effectively dismissed the Renault shareholder vote.

"I don't have a problem with the amount," Gattaz told RTL radio earlier on Tuesday. "But I do have a small problem with the fact that when the shareholders voted against, the board went ahead and approved the compensation anyway."

($1 = 0.8661 euros) (Editing by Keith Weir and David Clarke)