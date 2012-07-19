PARIS, July 19 Renault said former Chief Operating Officer Patrick Pelata is leaving the French automaker more than a year after he gave up the No.2 job over his role in a mishandled espionage investigation.

"Patrick Pelata is leaving the company" effective Aug. 16, spokeswoman Raluca Barb said on Thursday. "He has decided to pursue his career outside the alliance."

Pelata stepped down as chief operating officer in April 2011 after an internal espionage probe led to the sacking of three executives falsely accused of selling company secrets. (Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier and Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)