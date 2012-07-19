UPDATE 7-Kraft Heinz bids $143 bln for Unilever in global brand grab
* Unilever shares touch record high; Kraft Heinz stock up 10 pct (Adds details around jobs)
PARIS, July 19 Renault said former Chief Operating Officer Patrick Pelata is leaving the French automaker more than a year after he gave up the No.2 job over his role in a mishandled espionage investigation.
"Patrick Pelata is leaving the company" effective Aug. 16, spokeswoman Raluca Barb said on Thursday. "He has decided to pursue his career outside the alliance."
Pelata stepped down as chief operating officer in April 2011 after an internal espionage probe led to the sacking of three executives falsely accused of selling company secrets. (Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier and Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)
* Unilever shares touch record high; Kraft Heinz stock up 10 pct (Adds details around jobs)
BEIJING/CHICAGO, Feb 17 China's COFCO Corp is in talks to sell a small cargo of corn to Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp, two sources said on Friday, a rare foreign sale of grain from the world's No. 2 producer.
DIYARBAKIR, Feb 17 A car bomb exploded in the garden of a housing complex in Turkey's southeastern town of Viransehir on Friday, killing a child and wounding 17 other people, the provincial governor's office told Reuters.