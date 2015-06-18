PARIS, June 18 French carmaker Renault
unveiled a no-frills pickup truck on Thursday, betting on
resilient Latin American demand and hoping to build on the
success of its Duster sport utility vehicle.
The Oroch, presented in Buenos Aires and assembled from the
same architecture as the hot-selling Duster, is Renault's first
"double-cabin" pickup with a row of seating behind the driver
and front passenger.
The vehicle, whose main regional rivals will be the
Volkswagen's Saveiro and Fiat's Strada,
will go on sale in the region later this year. Renault has not
yet indicated whether the Oroch will be produced and sold in
other markets and has not set any prices for the model.
"Latin America is an important market for Renault and today
pickups are important in Latin America, so we had to enter the
segment," Renault commercial vehicles chief Ashwani Gupta said
in an interview.
South American pickup sales reached almost 681,000 vehicles
in 2013, according to IHS Automotive, before a broader slowdown
still being felt in emerging markets. It sees sales recovering
to approach their earlier peak by the end of the decade from
557,000 next year.
North America remains the world's biggest pickup market,
approaching 3 million annual sales, while Europe is one of the
smallest at 141,000. European carmakers have been slow to
exploit the vehicles' sales potential overseas.
Renault is rolling out its first pickup in the larger
mid-size category next year, based on Japanese affiliate
Nissan's Navara model, whose underpinnings will also be
shared with a Mercedes-Benz truck.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by
David Holmes)