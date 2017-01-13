PARIS Jan 13 The Paris prosecutor has launched a judicial investigation into possible cheating on exhaust emissions in connection with a state probe into carmaker Renault , a source at the prosecutor's office said.

Renault shares fell sharply on the revelation of the probe.

The source added that three judges had been looking into the matter since Jan 12.

Renault shares were down 4 percent by 1000 GMT, at its lowest level in around a month, with the stock among the worst performers on the pan-European STOXX 600 index.

