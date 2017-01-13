Home-grown African wealth funds seeking foreign partners to fix infrastructure gap
* PPPs under-used, but some sovereigns seeking private partners
PARIS Jan 13 The Paris prosecutor has launched a judicial investigation into possible cheating on exhaust emissions in connection with a state probe into carmaker Renault , a source at the prosecutor's office said.
Renault shares fell sharply on the revelation of the probe.
The source added that three judges had been looking into the matter since Jan 12.
Renault shares were down 4 percent by 1000 GMT, at its lowest level in around a month, with the stock among the worst performers on the pan-European STOXX 600 index.
(Reporting by Simon Carraud and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Callus)
* PPPs under-used, but some sovereigns seeking private partners
LONDON, Jan 25 President Donald Trump on Tuesday invited the promoter of the Keystone XL pipeline to re-submit its application for a permit and promised an expeditious review.
KUWAIT, Jan 25 Saudi Aramco has shelved plans for a partnership with Malaysian state-oil firm Petroliam Nasional Berhad in a $27 billion refining and petrochemical project in the southeast Asian country, industry sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.