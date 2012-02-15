(Adds background, Peugeot results)

FRANKFURT Feb 15 It will take time for France's auto industry to move upmarket where customers expect high added-value technologies that German premium carmakers are known for, the chief executive of French supplier Faurecia told a German newspaper.

When asked by Handelsblatt how France could strengthen its industry, Yann Delabriere replied: "It takes a long time before one is recognised as a premium carmaker."

Upmarket carmakers like BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz generally enjoy greater pricing power and higher margins than volume brands like Renault and Peugeot, France's two manufacturers.

Earlier on Wednesday, Peugeot put its most profitable business up for sale to help it reduce its growing debt pile. Moody's put its Baa3 rating on review for a possible downgrade.

"Things are possible in Germany that are not in France. In Karlsruhe, for example, we cooperate very well with the Fraunhofer Institute -- unfortunately France doesn't have anything of the kind," he said.

The Fraunhofer Institute, which participated in the development of the MP3 audio format, is a publicly and privately financed institution that undertakes research with the aim of turning it into practical applications.

Delabriere said he expects European car production to decline by 4-6 percent in 2012 even if northern Europe manages to eke out some growth.

By comparison, he expects auto production to grow by 6 percent in North America and by 7-9 percent in China this year.

Faurecia, which is majority-owned by Peugeot, posted revenue of 16.2 billion euros ($21.2 billion) and generated an operating margin of 4.0 percent last year. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)