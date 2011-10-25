* Renault, PSA will temporarily close plants to cut
inventories
* Renault says move does not reflect lower demand
By Gilles Guillaume
PARIS, Oct 25 Renault and PSA Peugeot
Citroen are taking advantage of French national
holidays in November to temporarily close a number of plants in
a move to cut inventories, the two car makers said on Tuesday.
Car makers have kept a close eye on inventory since the
industry downturn that started late in 2008 left them battling
huge surpluses of vehicles and forced some into drastic
production cuts.
A Renault spokeswoman said the temporary closures did not
reflect lower demand, but were part of adjustments the company
normally makes two months before the end of the calendar year.
Renault plans to reduce its inventories to between 50 and 60
days, while PSA is targeting 60 days by year-end, compared with
76 at the end of June.
French newspapers have reported that the Renault plant in
Douai will close for a week from Wednesday, while its sites in
Sandouville and Flins will suspend production around the Nov. 1
national holiday in France.
Renault's plant in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, will also shut
around the same time.
PSA is closing the Aulnay-sous-Bois site for a week and
other plants in France for a few days at the end of this month.
The company's Slovak plant is suspending production at the
end of October as orders have fallen due to the tougher economic
outlook in Europe.
(Writing by Elena Berton; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)