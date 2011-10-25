* Renault, PSA will temporarily close plants to cut inventories

* Renault says move does not reflect lower demand

By Gilles Guillaume

PARIS, Oct 25 Renault and PSA Peugeot Citroen are taking advantage of French national holidays in November to temporarily close a number of plants in a move to cut inventories, the two car makers said on Tuesday.

Car makers have kept a close eye on inventory since the industry downturn that started late in 2008 left them battling huge surpluses of vehicles and forced some into drastic production cuts.

A Renault spokeswoman said the temporary closures did not reflect lower demand, but were part of adjustments the company normally makes two months before the end of the calendar year.

Renault plans to reduce its inventories to between 50 and 60 days, while PSA is targeting 60 days by year-end, compared with 76 at the end of June.

French newspapers have reported that the Renault plant in Douai will close for a week from Wednesday, while its sites in Sandouville and Flins will suspend production around the Nov. 1 national holiday in France.

Renault's plant in Novo Mesto, Slovenia, will also shut around the same time.

PSA is closing the Aulnay-sous-Bois site for a week and other plants in France for a few days at the end of this month.

The company's Slovak plant is suspending production at the end of October as orders have fallen due to the tougher economic outlook in Europe. (Writing by Elena Berton; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)