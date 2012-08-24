PARIS Aug 24 The head of ad group Publicis said on Friday he unwittingly passed on information that may have led to the wrongful dismissal of a Renault executive at the centre of a scandal over botched internal corruption investigations by the automaker.

Publicis's chief executive Maurice Levy said in an e-mailed statement he had passed on a tip to Renault that included "no indication of a surname", confirming a report in French daily Liberation on Friday.

Renault boss Carlos Ghosn was forced into an embarrassing climbdown last year and his second-in-command resigned after it emerged that four executives had been fired over false allegations that they had taken bribes and sold company secrets.

The automaker had no comment on the latest developments in the affair or Levy's role in it, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

Two members of Renault's internal security department have been charged with fraud in an ongoing police investigation and the four executives have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

The first executive to be dismissed, Philippe Clogenson, later accepted a reinstatement offer and returned to work.

One of the security officers told police it was the Publicis CEO who informed Renault that a man called Philippe in its marketing department had been bribed by a contractor, according to the report in Liberation.

"A piece of information came my way with no indication of a surname," Levy said in the statement sent by his office, without identifying the source of the tip. "I simply passed it on to Renault."

Levy added: "I never denigrated Mr Clogenson or anybody else. I didn't have his surname and didn't try to get it. It was Renault's internal team that looked for and established the surname." (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)