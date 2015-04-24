* Renault shares hit seven-year high
By Laurence Frost and Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, April 24 Renault shares powered
to a seven-year high on Friday as forecast-beating quarterly
sales overshadowed signs of growing tensions with the French
government over its influence on the carmaker.
Sales jumped 13.7 percent to 9.39 billion euros ($10.14
billion) in January-March, with a recovery in Europe's
long-suffering autos market more than making up for a collapse
in Russian demand and weak emerging economies.
However, the strong performance comes amid signs of tensions
with the French state, which is seeking to increase its voting
rights at the business -- something which Renault has warned
could endanger the "survival and success" of its alliance with
Japanese carmaker Nissan.
Two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on
Thursday that French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron had
written to Renault boss Carlos Ghosn to defend the government's
position.
They said the April 21 letter was shared with Renault board
members and interpreted by some as a warning against
retaliation.
Renault credited recent models including the Clio subcompact
and Captur mini-SUV for a 9.9 percent rise in European
registrations in the first quarter that outpaced the broader
market. The company also raised its 2015 European market growth
forecast to 5 percent from 2 percent.
At 0915 GMT, its shares were up 4.3 percent to 97.65 euros,
having climbed earlier to 99.19 euros, their highest since
December 2007.
Exane BNP Paribas analysts said the first-quarter sales were
about 9 percent above the consensus forecast.
"(It's) very rare to see deviations of this magnitude
against consensus on a quarterly revenue number given unit sales
data is already disclosed," they added.
Renault said the upturn gathered pace in March, with
mid-market brands such as its namesake cars posting strong
gains, while sales of its no-frills Dacia models -- which rose
strongly during the financial crisis -- slowed.
The carmaker's global registrations rose a more modest 0.8
percent, held back by weaker economies in South America and
particularly Russia, where registrations have plunged under the
weight of international sanctions and a lower, volatile rouble.
The weaker euro accounted for 1.3 points of a 14.3 percent
gain in automotive division sales, lifting the value of overseas
revenues when converted back.
Sales to other carmakers -- including alliance partner
Nissan and Germany's Daimler -- rose 6.7 percent.
Barclays analysts said the French government's move to
increase its influence at Renault, which will be voted on by
shareholders at an April 30 meeting, could turn out favourably
if it led to a restructuring in the alliance with Nissan and
fuller cooperation between the two carmakers.
"We think many investors are focused on the risk of
increased government involvement at Renault post-30 April, but
we think few have fully understood the positive catalyst this
might provide for a change in structure of the Renault-Nissan
Alliance," they wrote in a research note.
($1 = 0.9262 euros)
