PARIS, April 27 Renault said on Thursday its first-quarter revenue rose more than a quarter as the French carmaker launched new models and production deals, and began consolidating Lada sales by Russian affiliate Avtovaz.

Revenue increased to 13.13 billion euros ($14.27 billion) in January-March from 10.49 billion a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

The French manufacturer reiterated 2017 goals including an increase to operating profit and revenue at constant exchange rates. It also lifted its global auto-market growth forecast for the year to 1.5-2.5 percent, from 1.5-2 percent previously.

($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Tim Hepher)