PARIS, March 11 French carmaker Renault unveiled a $100 million investment on Wednesday to begin producing its Logan and Sandero models in Argentina.

Renault's Santa Isabel plant in Cordoba will begin assembling the Logan sedan, Sandero hatchback and its crossover Stepway version next year, the company said in a statement.

The models are sold in Europe under the no-frills Dacia brand. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Jason Neely)