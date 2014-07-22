PARIS, July 22 Renault is to supply Fiat with a light commercial vehicle based on a Renault platform, the French carmaker said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Italian vehicle manufacturer will develop the styling, and the vans will be branded Fiat Professional, the statement said. It will be manufactured by Renault in France starting from the second quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; editing by John Irish)