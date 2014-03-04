PARIS, March 4 French carmaker Renault has trimmed its growth forecast for the global market in 2014 to slightly below the 2 percent previously forecast, Renault's sales chief said on Tuesday.

"While Europe is showing some signs of recovery, we are at the same time seeing some headwinds from emerging markets," Jerome Stoll told the Geneva Auto Show, citing Argentina and Russia in particular. (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Andrew Callus)