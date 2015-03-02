UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BARCELONA, March 2 The global car market is on course to achieve growth this year of 2 percent, Renault-Nissan Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn told Reuters on Monday, confirming an earlier estimate.
"I think for 2015, we said the market is going to be in a moderate growth - 2 percent," Ghosn said in an interview on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
"We didn't change our opinion: We have some good news, we have some bad news, but they all compensate each other so we are still on a trend of 2 percent," he said referring to the company as a whole.
Even though growth in Asia is expected to help offset a sharp fall in Russia, that rate would mark a slowdown from 2014 when the global car market saw growth of about 3.5 percent. (Reporting by Eric Auchard and Leila Abboud; writing by Leigh Thomas)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.