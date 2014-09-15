By Gilles Guillaume
PARIS, Sept 15 Nissan may begin
purchasing electric-vehicle batteries from LG Chem
as it opens procurement to external suppliers in addition to its
own manufacturing with NEC Corp, Chief Executive Carlos
Ghosn said on Monday.
"We will have both, and I hope even more," Ghosn said when
asked whether the Japanese carmaker would purchase from
suppliers as well the NEC joint venture, AESC.
Ghosn is preparing to cut in-house battery manufacturing,
sources earlier told Reuters, while exploring a deal in which LG
would produce power packs at existing Nissan production sites in
Britain or the U.S.
The CEO was speaking to reporters on Monday at a test-drive
event in Nantes, western France.
