PARIS, March 3 Synergies between French carmaker Renault and its Japanese partner Nissan have reached 3.9 billion euros ($4.36 billion) in 2014, said Christian Mardrus, vice chairman of the alliance between the two companies, on Tuesday.

The number compares with synergies of 2.87 billion euros in 2013. ($1 = 0.8950 euros) (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, writing by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by Alexandria Sage)