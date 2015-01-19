PARIS Jan 19 French carmaker Renault is capable of achieving a market share of 6 percent in China, where it plans to launch its first models produced locally from next year, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Monday.

"In China, we will have a minimum of 3 percent and very likely 6 percent of the market," he said. "That's a lot of cars, and that means you can expect a massive investment programme in China in the coming years." (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Brian Love)