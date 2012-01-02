SEOUL, Jan 2 - Renault Samsung Co Ltd's sales during December (in vehicles):

December 2011 December 2010

TOTAL SALES 15,751 28,455

OVERSEAS SALES 6,925 15,278

DOMESTIC SALES 8,826 13,177

Note: Unlisted Renault Samsung is the South Korean unit of French car maker Renault SA, which in 2000 took a majority stake in the former Samsung Group car making unit. (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)