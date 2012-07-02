SEOUL, July 2 Renault Samsung Co Ltd' s sales during June (in vehicles):

June 2012 June 2011

TOTAL SALES 12,512 24,212

OVERSEAS SALES 8,504 14,778

DOMESTIC SALES 4,008 9,434

Note: Unlisted Renault Samsung is the South Korean unit of French car maker Renault SA, which in 2000 took a majority stake in the former Samsung Group car making unit. (Reporting By Iktae Park)