Time Warner to sell TV station as it seeks AT&T merger OK
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 Time Warner Inc said on Thursday it plans to sell a broadcast station in Atlanta to Meredith Corp, which could help speed the company's planned merger with AT&T Inc.
SEOUL, July 2 Renault Samsung Co Ltd' s sales during June (in vehicles):
June 2012 June 2011
TOTAL SALES 12,512 24,212
OVERSEAS SALES 8,504 14,778
DOMESTIC SALES 4,008 9,434
Note: Unlisted Renault Samsung is the South Korean unit of French car maker Renault SA, which in 2000 took a majority stake in the former Samsung Group car making unit. (Reporting By Iktae Park)
RIYADH, Feb 23 A comic show and a recent pop concert have drawn rebuke from powerful religious figures and social media users in Saudi Arabia this week, highlighting the sensitivity of cultural reforms underway in the conservative kingdom.