UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, May 2 Renault Samsung Co Ltd's sales during April (in vehicles): April 2014 April 2013 TOTAL SALES 12,542 10,871 OVERSEAS SALES 6,389 6,336 DOMESTIC SALES 6,153 4,535 * Note: Unlisted Renault Samsung is the South Korean unit of French car maker Renault SA, which in 2000 took a majority stake in the former Samsung Group car making unit. (Reporting By Kahyun Yang and Sohee Kim)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources