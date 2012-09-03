SEOUL, Sept 3 Renault Samsung Co Ltd' s sales during August (in vehicles): August 2012 August 2011 TOTAL SALES 11,082 27,328 OVERSEAS SALES 7,081 16,253 DOMESTIC SALES 4,001 11,075 Note: Unlisted Renault Samsung is the South Korean unit of French car maker Renault SA, which in 2000 took a majority stake in the former Samsung Group car making unit. (Reporting by Daum Kim)