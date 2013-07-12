* H1 sales fall 1.9 pct to 1.3 mln vehicles

By Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume

PARIS, July 12 French carmaker Renault cut its domestic and global market forecasts after its vehicle sales fell 1.9 percent in the first half, weighed down by Europe's market slump.

Renault expects the French market to shrink 8 percent this year instead of the 5 percent previously predicted, the company said on Friday. It sees the global auto market growing 2 percent instead of the 3 percent it forecast in April.

Renault's first-half deliveries dropped to 1.3 million vehicles from 1.33 million a year earlier as Europe's slump undermined gains elsewhere, the company said in a statement.

The group still aims to "sell more vehicles worldwide in 2013 than in 2012 and win back market share in Europe", sales chief Jerome Stoll said.

Renault's 43.4 percent stake in Nissan and its budget Entry range - including the low-cost Dacia brand - have protected it from the worst of Europe's slump. The market is headed for a sixth annual decline to a two-decade low in 2013.

In Europe, where group sales tumbled 7.3 percent, Renault said it had chosen to defend pricing and lose market share rather than keep pace with the frantic discounting that is eroding mass-market carmakers' margins.

Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said last week that he did not expect any significant European market rebound for "several years".

Conditions nonetheless improved in the second quarter, Renault said. Its European sales fell a more modest 3.1 percent in the period and rose 5 percent elsewhere, according to a company spokesman.

The Duster low-cost SUV, sold with the Dacia badge in Europe and surrounding markets, was the single biggest contributor to Renault's overseas sales growth.

Thanks to surging demand for the model, Renault unveiled first-half sales gains of 9.5 percent in Russia, 6.8 percent in Argentina, 17 percent in Turkey and 7.8 percent in Asia - becoming India's bestselling European brand. (Editing by James Regan)