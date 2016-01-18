PARIS Jan 18 Renault said on Monday its global sales rose 3.3 percent in 2015 as new models helped the French carmaker grab a bigger share of rebounding European demand and hold its own in troubled emerging markets.

Deliveries increased to 2.8 million cars and vans last year, a new record for the group, at a rate that was more than double the global auto market's 1.6 percent advance.

The group said it aimed to increase sales in all regions this year as the global market expands a forecast 1-2 percent - with European and French demand growth at the upper end of that range.

"Our growth will accelerate in 2016 and we will improve our positions in all our regions," sales chief Thierry Koskas said in a statement.

Boosted by recent launches including the Kadjar and Captur SUVs, Renault's European sales rose 10.2 percent in 2015, outpacing the market's 9.4 percent expansion.

But deliveries dropped 14.8 percent in South America and 8.6 percent in Renault's Eurasia region - mainly Russia - broadly in line with collapsing demand in those markets. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)