Hudson's Bay makes takeover approach to Macy's - WSJ
Feb 3 Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach to U.S. department store chain Macy's Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
PARIS, July 11 French car maker Renault reported a 3.3 percent drop in global vehicle sales in the first half of the year, dragged down by a worsening slump in the European market.
Deliveries fell to 1.33 million light vehicles in the first six months, despite a 1.2 percent rise in the second quarter, Renault said in a statement on Wednesday. European sales fell 14.9 percent.
"The Group still expects 2012 unit sales to exceed the level reached in 2011, provided that there is no further deterioration of the market situation in Europe," Renault sales chief Jerome Stoll said in the statement.
Growth in the global automotive market is expected to continue with a 5 percent increase in 2012, Renault said, forecasting a 6-7 percent decrease in Europe and a 10-11 percent drop in France. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)
Feb 3 Wells Fargo & Co reached an agreement with Intuit Inc to allow the bank's customers who use financial management applications such as Mint, TurboTax and QuickBooks to choose the information they share while importing bank account details.
Feb 3 Francois Fillon clung to his place as France's conservative presidential candidate on Friday amid worsening opinion poll ratings and speculation about his ability to carry on after accusations his wife got public money for work she did not do.