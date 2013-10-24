UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Oct 24 French carmaker Renault said third-quarter revenue fell 3.2 percent as negative currency effects more than offset increasing global sales volumes.
Revenue fell to 8 billion euros ($11.04 billion) in the three months ended Sept. 30 from 8.26 billion in the year-earlier period, Renault said in a statement on Thursday.
The carmaker reiterated its full-year goal of an increase in global sales volumes combined with a positive auto division operating margin and free cash flow. ($1 = 0.7245 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources