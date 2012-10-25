PARIS Oct 25 Renault said it had cut its full-year delivery goal after third-quarter sales fell 13 percent, weighed down by Europe's worsening market slump.

Sales fell to 8.45 billion euros ($10.95 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30 from 9.75 billion a year earlier, Renault said.

Deliveries in 2012 will fall short of the 2.72 million recorded last year, as Europe's automarket shrinks an estimated 8 percent "at best", Renault said. The company had previously forecast a 6-7 percent market contraction. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)