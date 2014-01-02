PARIS Jan 2 The French car market is expected to be stable in 2014, Renault French sales chief Bernard Cambier told BFM Business TV on Thursday.

"We think that in 2014...we will have a stable market," Cambier said. "In any case, that's what we are budgeting for."

The CCFA French auto association is due to publish figures for 2013 at 0800 GMT. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leigh Thomas)