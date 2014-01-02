UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Jan 2 The French car market is expected to be stable in 2014, Renault French sales chief Bernard Cambier told BFM Business TV on Thursday.
"We think that in 2014...we will have a stable market," Cambier said. "In any case, that's what we are budgeting for."
The CCFA French auto association is due to publish figures for 2013 at 0800 GMT. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leigh Thomas)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources