* Fraud investigators search three Renault sites
* Looking into firm's exhaust emissions technology
* Shares fall as much as 22 percent
* Renault say no evidence of defeat devices found
* Renault, foreign brands emissions over limit-minister
By Leigh Thomas and Gilles Guillaume
PARIS, Jan 14 French carmaker Renault said fraud
investigators had inspected three of its sites to look into its
vehicle emissions technology - news that wiped billions off its
market value in an echo of the scandal engulfing German rival
Volkswagen.
Renault said investigations to date had found "no
evidence of a defeat device equipping Renault vehicles", in a
reference to a type of software program Volkswagen was found to
have used by U.S. investigators to cheat emissions tests.
French Energy Minister Segolene Royal, who had ordered tests
for emissions technology on French and foreign-made cars, said
that there was no sign of fraud by Renault.
"Shareholders and employees should be reassured," she told
reporters, adding that defeat-device software had been found
only on VW cars and no other brands.
However, preliminary results from the tests also showed that
emissions exceeded limits on vehicles made by Renault and by
some foreign carmakers, Royal added. She also said other
manufacturers in France had been visited by the fraud
investigators.
Renault shares fell as much as 22 percent after union
officials first said the sites had been searched, prompting the
company to issue a statement confirming the inspections.
It said fraud investigators were looking at the way it uses
exhaust emissions technology in an additional inquiry of parts
and factories that follows an earlier investigation by the
French government.
Volkswagen last year admitted to using software
to conceal the level of toxic emissions from some of its diesel
vehicles in the United States.
It faces billions of dollars in claims from owners of
vehicles with similar software installed around the world.
The case has prompted investigations across several
countries into Volkswagen, as well as checks on other car
manufacturers and a tightening of emissions regulations which
some industry analysts think could hit the entire diesel vehicle
industry - a key market for Renault
The French company saw some 5 billion euros erased from its
market capitalisation in the worst day since its shares were
first listed in 1994, according to Reuters data. The shares
pulled back from their losses in heavy trading after the
statement to close down 10.3 percent at 77.75 euros.
"It's hard to believe that VW would have been the only one
to have rigged emissions testing," said Clairinvest fund manager
Ion-Marc Valahu, adding that he had sold out of his shares in
European carmakers.
A government-mandated independent commission is conducting
tests on 100 vehicles made by French carmakers, with 25 from
Renault to be checked - equivalent to its French market share.
As of the end of December, four Renault vehicles out of a
total of 11 had been tested and no signs of defeat technology
had so far been discovered, the company said.
A member of the commission, Green lawmaker Denis Baupin,
said Renault would address the panel next week about how to
remedy the over-limit emissions detected in its cars.
"Renault's test clearly revealed anomalies and it's not by
chance that fraud investigators decided to probe Renault,"
Baupin told Reuters.
The company said in a statement fraud investigators had
"decided to conduct an additional investigation on parts and
sites with the aim of definitively validating the initial
analysis by the independent technical commission."
It added that its corporate headquarters and two technical
sites had been targeted by the searches and that employees were
fully cooperating.
BAD TIME
The share plunge comes at a bad time for the French
government's plans to pare back its Renault stake from 19.7
percent to 15 percent under a deal that brought to an end a
dispute over control with the company's Japanese partner Nissan.
After shares of other carmakers began to be impacted by the
news, rival French group PSA Peugeot Citroen said its offices
had not been searched and that emissions tests had indicated no
anomalies.
German carmaker Daimler said diesel engines that Renault
supplies for its Mercedes-Benz brand do not contain defeat
devices used to cheat on emissions tests.
A German environmental group said in November Renault's
popular Espace minivan released toxic diesel emissions 25 times
over legal limits in a Swiss study, despite complying with EU
tests which it said were carried out at unrealistically low
engine temperatures. Renault contested the findings.
