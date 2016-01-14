PARIS Jan 14 French carmaker Peugeot
said on Thursday emission tests carried out by the Energy
Ministry on its cars showed no anomalies and that it had not
been subject to searches by fraud investigators.
Shares in fellow French carmaker Renault tumbled
more than 20 percent on Thursday after a union official said the
firm's offices were searched last week regarding a fraud
investigation possibly linked to emissions.
"The test results carried out by the technical committee of
Energy Minister) Madame Royal were passed on to us and the
showed an absence of anomalies," a Peugeot statement said.
