LJUBLJANA, March 15 French car maker Renault's Slovenian unit said it will cut production from April and reduce its workforce by 13 percent to about 2,220 employees due to shrinking sales in Europe.

The unit, Revoz, is Slovenia's top exporter and produces Twingo, Clio and Wind models.

"In the past few months we have had a fall in orders which is the result of a significant fall on the European market. Because the conditions on the market are not improving... we will stop the night shift probably on April 26," Revoz said on Thursday.

Its annual output peaked at 212,860 cars in 2009 and has since fallen to 174,127 cars in 2011. It did not provide new production estimates for this year.

The night shift was introduced in 2007 but was suspended from May to September last year because of a lack of electronic car parts produced in Japan, which was hit by an earthquake and a tsunami.

Revoz said it planned to increase employment in the second half of 2013 when it is due to start producing two new models which will be designed within the partnership between Renault-Nissan and Daimler. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Erica Billingham)