LJUBLJANA, Sept 13 The Slovenian unit of French car maker Renault said it will cut production in September and its workforce by about 4.7 percent by the end of the year due to lower demand.

"From September 19 till September 28 the production will be reduced to one shift (from two) because of a drop in orders," the unit, Revoz, said in a statement.

In that week the production will be cut to 300 from 600 cars per day, spokeswoman Nevenka Basek told Reuters, adding the company planned to cut the workforce by the end of the year by about 100 people from some 2,150 at present.

The company said European car sales fell this year, particularly in France where Revoz sells 52 percent of its production, which comprises the Twingo, Clio and Wind models.

Revoz is Slovenia's second largest exporter but was in April forced to reduce production to two from three shifts and cut workforce by 13 percent due to lower demand. The company last year produced 174,127 cars but gave no production estimate for 2012.

