UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Nov 6 Renault wants union concessions on pay and working time before deciding whether to build future vehicles in France, workers' representatives said after a meeting with management on Tuesday.
Renault executives offered to negotiate commitments to maintain key production and engineering activities in France if workers sign up to a new deal by the end of January, officials from the CGT and CGC unions said. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources