ISTANBUL Nov 17 Renault Mais, the Turkish unit of French auto maker Renault, expects Turkish auto sector sales to increase 10-15 percent this year, said Chief Executive Ibrahim Aybar.
Renault Mais sees automotive sales shrinking 10 percent in 2012 due to increases in interest rates and a special consumption tax, Aybar told reporters late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Evren Ballim)
