(Recasts with production stoppage at second carmaker)
By Birsen Altayli
ISTANBUL May 15 Production at two separate
Turkish car manufacturers part-owned by European carmakers
Renault and Fiat ground to halt on Friday
as workers protested wages and other employment conditions,
company officials and media reports said.
A Renault spokesman said work at the Turkish factory had
stopped late on Thursday. Workers are protesting at the
country's biggest automobile exporter, according to news
reports.
"This halt in output is not in line with employment laws and
relevant regulations," the spokesman told Reuters on condition
he was not named.
Efforts were underway to resolve the stand-off with the
2,500 protesting workers outside and inside the plant in the
northwestern city of Bursa, he said.
On Friday, workers at Tofas, a joint venture
between Italy's Fiat and Turkey's Koc Holding, staged
their own protest, stopping the assembly line, CNN Turk
television reported.
No one at Tofas was immediately available to comment.
Some 5,000 people work at Tofas' Bursa plant, the channel
said, adding that talks between workers and management were
continuing.
A union official earlier said the action at the Renault
plant amounted to a protest, but a strike had not been formally
declared.
Oyak Renault, a joint venture with Turkey's army pension
fund Oyak, produced around 318,000 cars last year,
according to industry association figures, accounting for more
than 43 percent of the total car market.
Dogan News Agency reported that around 400 vehicles are
manufactured at the plant in a single shift.
Tofas builds Fiat's Linea car, Doblo van and other models
for Peugeot, Citroen, Opel and Vauxhall. It produced 240,000
units in 2013, according to its website.
(Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by
David Goodman, Keith Weir, Toni Reinhold)