UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BURSA, Turkey, Sept 7 French carmaker Renault's Turkish unit Oyak-Renault will begin production of the Megane sedan model with a 200 million euro ($225 million) investment, the unit's general manager told reporters on Wednesday.
The Istanbul-based company targets total production of 500,000 sedans, with an annual capacity of 90,000, and will export 80 percent of the vehicles, manager Tunc Basegmez said at Oyak-Renault's factory in the northwest city of Bursa.
The company is 51-percent-owned by Renault and 49-percent-owned by Oyak, the Turkish military's pension fund. ($1 = 0.89 euros) (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources