* Partial UK withdrawal follows 29 pct sales plunge
* Renault spokeswoman blames weak pound for decision
PARIS Dec 19 Renault SA will
withdraw five models from the British market and slash the
number of authorized dealerships by one-third in response to
plunging sales and a weaker pound, a company spokeswoman said.
France's second-biggest carmaker will stop taking orders for
vehicles including its Espace people-mover, Laguna mid-sized car
and Kangoo passenger van in February, Caroline De Gezelle said
on Monday, confirming a report by online trade publication
Autocar. The company will also cut about one-third of its 190
dealerships, she said.
"The decision is a result of the economic crisis," De
Gezelle said. The pound's weakness against the euro is "part of
the difficulty we're facing in the UK."
The pound has tumbled 16 percent against the euro since the
end of 2008, squeezing the profitability of British sales of
vehicles assembled in France with euro-denominated production
costs.
The partial withdrawal from the No.3 European auto market
follows a 29 percent plunge of Renault's January-November
registrations that reduced its market share to 3.5 percent,
compared with 4.7 percent in the year-earlier period and 7.6
percent for the full-year 2002.
Other models to be dropped from British showrooms are the
Modus compact minivan and Wind roadster, the company said. Its
top British sellers, the Megane compact and Clio mini, will
remain on sale.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Elena Berton)