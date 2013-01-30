PARIS Jan 30 French carmaker Renault is confident it is close to a union deal to bolster the competitiveness of its domestic plants, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

"It's possible that we'll sign a deal by early February," the company's French operations chief Gerard Leclercq told Reuters. Leclercq was speaking before addressing lawmakers on the French parliament's economic affairs committee. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Dominique Vidalon)