PARIS, March 6 French carmaker Renault has won support from workers for a nationwide deal on pay and conditions to boost its competitiveness as a second union gave its backing to the move on Wednesday.

Force Ouvriere said in a statement that it had decided by a large majority to sign the new agreement "for a new growth dynamic and social development at Renault in France".

Renault has been pushing workers to accept a deal on French pay and conditions to cut costs and align productivity with cheaper European sites such as its Palencia plant in Spain and alliance partner Nissan's Sunderland factory in England. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)