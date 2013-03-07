UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, March 7 France's CFDT union said it has agreed to sign a deal with Renault on nationwide pay and conditions which the carmaker wants in order to boost competitiveness in the struggling auto market.
The CFDT became the third union to say it would support the accord, following similar moves by the CFE-CGC and Force Ouvriere.
"We are going to give a positive recommendation," CFDT union representative Fred Dijoux said on Thursday.
The agreement will be signed as early as next Wednesday.
A fourth union, the CGT, has said it would not sign the accord. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Vicky Buffery)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources