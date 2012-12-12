UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Repeats without changes to text)
PARIS/LONDON Dec 12 French carmaker Renault said it was selling its remaining 6.5 percent stake in truckmaker Volvo as it seeks to cut debt and boost its financial stability.
The sale of the block of 138.6 million Series A shares is being made via an accelerated book building, Renault said. Goldman Sachs is sole bookrunner.
"After this transaction is completed, the Renault group will no longer hold any shares in AB Volvo," Renault said in a statement on Wednesday.
The shares are being offered at between 91.25 and 93.25 Swedish crowns, according to a source familiar with the matter, indicating a transaction value of up to about $1.94 billion. ($1 = 6.6524 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Kylie MacLellan; Editing by James Regan and Alexander Smith)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources