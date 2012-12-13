UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Dec 13 French carmaker Renault said it raised 1.48 billion euros ($1.93 billion) from selling its remaining 6.5 percent stake in truckmaker Volvo.
The block of 138.6 million "A" shares was placed at 92.25 Swedish crowns ($13.87) per share, Renault said in a statement on Thursday. A source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday that they were being priced between 91.25 and 93.25 crowns.
Shares in Renault were 3.2 percent higher by 0816 GMT, the top gainers on the French blue-chip CAC 40 index. ($1 = 0.7669 euros) ($1 = 6.6524 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources